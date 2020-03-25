Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,483,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,461 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.83% of SLM worth $31,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in SLM by 245.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in SLM by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 60,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 119,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 4,769,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. SLM Corp has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.