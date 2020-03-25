Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 465,105 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Cimarex Energy worth $19,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155,738 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 2,304,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEC. Cowen raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from to in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.37.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.