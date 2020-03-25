Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,733,962 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733,962 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of US Foods worth $28,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 3,263.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

NYSE USFD traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,192,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,171. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

