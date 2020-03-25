Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 27,991 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,991 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Penumbra worth $20,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,237,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 71.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $440,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,920 shares of company stock worth $7,049,866. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.96. 375,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,260. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.50. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

