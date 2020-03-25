Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 80,490 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,490 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $13.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.09. 2,066,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,246. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.50 and a 200 day moving average of $210.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

