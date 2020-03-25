Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 80,556 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 80,556 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Aptiv worth $20,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,303. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.