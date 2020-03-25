Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $26.54 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 973,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,538,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of CenterPoint Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. 10,463,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171,416. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Several research firms have commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.