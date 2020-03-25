Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $27.76 Million Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,260,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,763,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.84% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 440,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,498. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $262,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

