Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $30.95 Million Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Heico at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Heico by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heico by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Heico by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heico during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Heico by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heico has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

