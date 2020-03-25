Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,593,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.22% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $156,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $302,815.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNST traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 275,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,805. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 5.85. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $59.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 17.01, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

