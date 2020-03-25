Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,411 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $24,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $21.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.47.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

