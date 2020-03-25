Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 144.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Polaris Industries worth $48,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

