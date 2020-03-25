Polis (POLIS) Trading 23.7% Higher This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Polis has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $18,685.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00007089 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

