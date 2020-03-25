Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,570

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Polymetal International to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.86 ($18.45).

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,299.50 ($17.09) on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,393 ($18.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,252.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,206.51.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

