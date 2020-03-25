Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Pool worth $116,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

POOL stock opened at $181.05 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $156.01 and a 52-week high of $238.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.