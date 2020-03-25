Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,607 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.79% of Popular worth $44,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after acquiring an additional 358,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 430,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Popular by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,963,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 461,268 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Popular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Popular Inc has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

