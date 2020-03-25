Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Post posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Post by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Post by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Post by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Post by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. Post has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

