PostCoin (POST) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, PostCoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,520.58 and $25.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005596 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

