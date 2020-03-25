PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $146.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,716.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.02043170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.38 or 0.03340718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00588756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00719956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00075476 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00477126 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014855 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,488,475 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

