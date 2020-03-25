PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.18.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE:PPG opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,695,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,315,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

