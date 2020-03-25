PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,339,000 after purchasing an additional 922,840 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 624.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after buying an additional 479,668 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,515,000 after buying an additional 365,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 536.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after buying an additional 245,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.61.

NYSE:PPG traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.32. 88,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

