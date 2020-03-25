PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPHE Hotel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,950 ($25.65).

PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 955 ($12.56) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,653.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,820.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $416.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 950 ($12.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,160 ($28.41).

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

