PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,838 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of PPL worth $44,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PPL by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,033,000 after buying an additional 555,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NYSE PPL opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.71. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

