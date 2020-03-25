PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 494,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

