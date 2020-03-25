PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Lowered to C$12.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.70.

PSK traded up C$0.30 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$6.47 and a 52-week high of C$20.73.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

