Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Lowered to $1.25

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 271.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PDS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Shares of PDS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 41,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,711. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

