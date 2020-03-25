Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$0.80 by Analysts at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.13.

Shares of TSE:PD remained flat at $C$0.48 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.75 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman acquired 50,000 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at C$43,080.66. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

