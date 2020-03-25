Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at AltaCorp Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by AltaCorp Capital from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 129.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.13.

PD remained flat at $C$0.48 during trading on Wednesday. 2,636,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,591. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.75 million and a PE ratio of 24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.56.

In other news, Director Allen R. Hagerman acquired 50,000 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

