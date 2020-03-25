Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$3.25 to C$1.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.62.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.56. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 million and a PE ratio of 24.00.

In other news, Director Allen R. Hagerman purchased 50,000 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

