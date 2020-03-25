Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Preferred Bank worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Preferred Bank by 28.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,150. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $486.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

