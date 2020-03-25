Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) target price (up from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 163 ($2.14).

PHP stock traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 153.60 ($2.02). 5,407,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,202. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.40 ($2.15).

In other news, insider Richard Howell acquired 28,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90). Also, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total value of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54). Insiders acquired a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,322 over the last quarter.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

