Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.22% from the company’s current price.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC cut Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of PRMW opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 176.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 104.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

