Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Primoris Services worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 109,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1,165.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 446,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 106,917 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 271,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 46,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Corp has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $605.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In other Primoris Services news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.