Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock Position Cut by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,696 shares during the quarter. Principia Biopharma makes up approximately 8.1% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 0.94% of Principia Biopharma worth $16,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

PRNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Principia Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of Principia Biopharma stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 152,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. Principia Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.58%. On average, analysts predict that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.