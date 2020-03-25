PRIZM (PZM) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. PRIZM has a market cap of $82.83 million and approximately $419,700.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00001225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,658.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.03297352 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002630 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00662421 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002682 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.