Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 5.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after acquiring an additional 216,795 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,397,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $100.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,787,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,082. The company has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

