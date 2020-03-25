Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.07.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,043,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

