Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,931.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $106.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,365.85. The company had a trading volume of 998,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,670.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,904.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 76.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.