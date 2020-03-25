Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 22,127 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,034 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 89,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.32.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

