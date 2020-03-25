Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 42,287 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,794,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,059. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

