Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 43,945 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,615,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,872,000 after buying an additional 1,392,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 35,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,101,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,015,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,386 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

