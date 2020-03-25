Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 83,207 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,207 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.16. 11,857,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,793,074. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

