Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

