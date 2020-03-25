Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.14.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $487.36 and its 200 day moving average is $469.97. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $343.15 and a twelve month high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

