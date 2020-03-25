Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.92. 6,228,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $186.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

