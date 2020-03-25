Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,828,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,686,012. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

