Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,177 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $57,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $51.26. 41,091,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,753,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

