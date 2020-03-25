Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,068 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG traded up $28.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,279. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $535.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.15. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at $131,746.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

