Profund Advisors LLC Buys 4,981 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,449,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $148,164,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.47.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $5.86 on Wednesday, reaching $248.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,893. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

