Profund Advisors LLC Buys 82,385 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,822,210,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 594,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $249,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. 11,528,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,818,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

